Taboo broken about overestimating importance of university courses conducted in English

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.03

Shocking development in Denmark regarding the number of university courses that will be offered in English. Soon there will be a 25% reduction. It’s not an outrageous attempt at sovreignity, a current European tendency. But, merely a response to the facts at hand. Because, according to the experts at the Ministry of Education, it has been discovered that the majority of students (Danish and foreigners in the country) who take their courses in English, go to work abroad after they’ve earned their degree. Because, it appears that there is little demand for them in the internal marketplace. So, if this is the case, it does not make sense to train (at a very high cost) and export brilliant minds for foreign competitors.