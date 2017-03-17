Synthetic cannabis leads to greater risk for heroin use than natural substance

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.17

Kids that smoke synthetic cannabis have a much greater chance of ending up using heroin than consumers of natural marijuana. At least, that is what a study recently published in Paediatrics claims. The latest of many inquiries into the possible consequences of this so-called “spice”. A mixture of dried herbs and chemicals, which, according to the study mentioned, can be as much as 40 to 600 times more powerful than THC, the active ingredient of marijuana. In fact, the ever increasing amount of adolescents who are using this synthetic type, after a relatively short amount of time, becomes intrigued by heavier drugs, including ecstasy and alcohol. But that is not all: the negative effects on one’s health are much more serious than those associated with hashish: convulsions, shortness of breath, kidney failure, and cardiac arrest. Not to mention, hallucinations and irreversible mental health damage. Also because, as the experts point out, only one dose could potentially lead to psychosis.