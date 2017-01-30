Sweden to stop calling transgender people ‘mentally ill’

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.30

In Sweden transgender people will no longer be classified as “mentally ill”. The National Board of Health and Welfare announced the decision to scrap trans identity as a mental health issues. The decision has been welcomed by trans activists in the country and it follow a similar decision taken recently by Denmark. This move will put additional pressure on the World Health Organisation, which continues to consider transsexualism as a psychiatric condition.