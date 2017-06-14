Sweden is a true laboratory of immigrant integration

Sweden is a true laboratory of immigrant integrationby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.14
It will be interesting to see what unemployed Swedish citizens (5%) think about the recent official estimates regarding the integration of immigrants in the workplace. In fact, it has been declared that 80% of the nearly 150,000 positions that will be created between 2017-2018 will go to foreigners. An announcement that was welcomed by the Scandinavian authorities, given the significant percentage of new arrivals who are unemployed (16%) especially after the record numbers of immigrants who came to the country in 2015. So, despite their low number, it remains to be seen, what the native residents without work will think about refugees and asylum-seekers finding employment, while they are still waiting, impatiently, for their turn.
