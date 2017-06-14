Sweden is a true laboratory of immigrant integration

Related:

No to immigration, Yes to steel: words of Donald Trump In the USA, the clash over immigration that seemed to have calmed down for a few weeks, has exploded with a force that is greater than ever. Which is evident to anyone who witnessed the incredible brawl that broke out last Tuesday in the Texas parliament. Which saw the Republican

The majority of Eastern-European immigrants work their hearts out from morning to night Always involved, on time, productive and dutiful. They are not German workers, but Polish and Romanian plumbers and builders employed in the United Kingdom. Tracing the identikit, surprising to many, is a recent study by the University of Bath on the workplace behaviour of European residents in the United Kingdom.

Here refugees work rather than twiddle their thumbs Denmark leads the way with respect to occupational integration of refugees. Given that, compared to the year before, in 2016 the number of refugees aged 18-59 with an employment contract in fact doubled. So much so that the national employment rate for refugees is now higher than 15%. The secret, according

Immigration: glass half empty or half full To explain why immigration is such an important card played by right-wing populists and why analysts, each convinced of their explanations, continue to haggle, without consensus, is a difficult task, but not an impossible one. Take for example, the two viewpoints on the issue represented, on one hand, by Mckinsey

Stores close but flea markets run by immigrants increase There are always more flea markets run by immigrants in Italy. The number has increased by 30% in the last four years. Italy's capital for these types of markets is Naples. At least, this is the snapshot that has emerged from Unioncamere-InfoCamere, Italy's Association representing the Chambers of Commerce, from