Sweden cuts funding to NGOs following Trump’s stand on abortion

Sweden cuts funding to NGOs following Trump’s stand on abortionby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.12
Clashes in opinion regarding the right to abortion between Sweden and the United States has resulted in the Scandinavian country’s decision not to fund NGOs that accept money from the new US administration for sexual and reproductive health programs in developing countries, that do not include abortion. “We defend women’s rights to decide when, how and if they want to have children. Their rights to sexual and reproductive health is an essential prerequisite to attend school and become an active part of the work force”, said Carin JÄMTIN, director of the Swedish Agency for International Cooperation, who allocated a budget of nearly € 2 billion for these programs last year. They said that to compensate for the effects of Trump’s decision against abortion, they will allocate an additional € 17 million this year to support organizations that play an active role in the area of sexual health, contraception, safe abortion and maternity care.
Boom in teenage pregnancies amongst those who take birth control
The number of unwanted pregnancies among British taking birth control was 14,000 in 2016. This figure was revealed in a report conducted by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) though the network of 40 British clinics who provide information and assistance on sex education. And who, by analysing a sample Read More.
Want to save the planet? Don’t have children!
If you really want to save the planet, one of the best ways is to not have children. Researchers from Sweden’s Lund University said that bringing new life into the world is easily the most destructive thing you can do to the environment. By not having a child, the carbon Read More.
Italy’s birth rate lowest in Europe
Italy has the lowest birth rate of all the European Union members. In 2016, only 7.8 babies per 1000 residents were born. Portugal took second place (8.4‰), followed by Greece (8.6‰). Eurostat, responsible for providing statistical information to EU institutions released this data, indicating also countries whose birthrate was stronger, Read More.
How many Italian couples have problems with infertility?
In Italy, 20% of couples have problems with infertility. A percentage that is continually increasing and of great concern, seeing as 20 years ago it was half that figure. In 40% of the cases, the problems can be traced to the female and in 40% to the male, with 20% Read More.
How many Italian births occur thanks to heterologous fertilization?
In 2015, as many as 601 babies were born thanks to heterologous fertilization. This is the first time that data regarding this type of fecundation in Italy has been presented. In fact, the figures were highlighted in the annual report published by the Ministry of Health regarding the implementation of Read More.
The right to artificial insemination for all women has finally arrived
All women should have the right to medically assisted procreation, including lesbians and singles. At least that is what the experts making up the French Ethical Committee pronounced. Convinced that the laws of the country must keep pace with social change, with particular attention to the role of women. As Read More.