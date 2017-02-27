Super vices of super-smart English students

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.27

The skeletons in the closet of honor-roll students. This could have been the title of a study conducted by the University College London (UCL) on the association between school performance and drug/alcohol addiction. After studying a sample of middle and high-school students who were among the first in their classes, some surprising data emerged. The study highlights that, with respect to the average, top students appear to have a greater propensity to smoke marijuana, and drink beer/hard liquor. A tendency that the researchers explained might be due to two factors. The First. An open-mindedness and curiosity level that is typical of those who excell at studying, and that often, leads to an attitude that embraces more experimentation with new ways to get high and enjoy life. The Second. A high socio-economic level that is representative of families that can cultivate a taste for certain vices, to which the children have exposure from an early age