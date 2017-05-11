Super-data-sharing solution protects prostitutes

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.11
Super-data-sharing solution protects prostitutes
Hi-tech prostitution in the UK has contributed to saving the lives of many prostitutes in that country.By signing up for a special database called National Ugly Mugs, the sex worker across The Channel, can, in fact, report a crime online, for which she has been a victim. Once received, the team of operators develops an identikit of the aggressor (license plate number, physical appearance, clothes, etc) which is then sent to other girls on the sidewalk via sms and email, and then to the police. The aim is not only to improve the safety of the prostitutes, but also to identify, arrest, and sentence these delinquents. A survey undertaken in 2015 revealed that 47% of the women working in the sex industry have been victims of crime and rape, with 36% having received threatening sms, phone calls, or emails.

