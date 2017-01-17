Super-connected hearing aid brings internet to deaf people

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.17

Oticon Opn is the first internet-enabled device for deaf individuals. The company of the same name that launched it is a world leader in hearing devices. This powerful little jewel is based on the concept of connectivity. In fact, it allows the user to connect to other devices and to increase or lower the volume on the TV, to signal the ringing of one’s outside bell, to listen to an MP3 reader, or enter a Bluetooth-based system. All of this is possible, thanks to an online service called IFTTT. A type of virtual butler that can automatize and sync numerous applications or network-based objects. The possibilities are endless, from the notification of the arrival of an email to the activation of a smoke alarm in the kitchen.