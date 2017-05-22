Super American expert defends the EU-Turkey refugee agreement

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.05.22

The EU-Turkey agreement is a reference model to deal with the refugee crisis. Michael S. Teitelbaum, Foreign Affairs columnist, Harvard Law School researcher, and Vice-President of the parliamentary commission for USA immigration reform is convinced of this.

D. Could you please explain why, in your opinion, the UE-Turkey agreement regarding immigration, or in general, so-called offshore processing makes sense?

R. In principle offshore processing allows fair review of claims to be completed in a third country closer to home, thereby reducing the incentives for would-be refugees to risk their lives or pay smugglers while also increasing the prospects that they could return to their homes if and when the circumstances return to normal – long the preferred humanitarian resolution of refugee situations. But the devil, as usual, is in the details. In particular, any such system needs to be configured properly and generously provisioned; it cannot be done on the cheap:

1) It needs to provide real and effective protection for claimants while they await adjudication in “offshore processing” locations from any attacks by those that they claim have been persecuting them. This means they deserve security arrangements to protect them from any cross-border military, paramilitary, or militia attacks; protection from any agents of such forces who might be in the same camps; protection from criminals and gang members in the camps, etc.

2) While they await fair adjudication of their claims, refugee claimants need to have access to a decent standard of life that is at least as good as is common in their countries of origin (the standard should not normally be that of the countries in which they are seeking refugee status, since if they come from a much poorer country as is commonly the case, that would itself constitute another economic incentive for unfounded claims to be filed).

3) Offshore processing systems need to have the capacity to adjudicate whatever number of claims are received in a manner that is both fair and expeditious, so that applicants are not forced into long waits and so that adjudication backlogs do not accumulate. Hence a sudden surge of refugee claims would need to be addressed by rapid expansion of adjudication capacity, much as governments provide for emergency responses after natural disasters. Refugee and asylum officers would need to be not only appropriately numerous, but also carefully selected to be objective and fair. Because any such surge could be large but cannot be predicted, it would be wise to create a reserve cadre of refugee adjudicators who have been well-trained in advance in relevant refugee law, practice, and adjudication procedures. They also would need to be provided with the facilities in the offshore setting that would be necessary for them to do their work in a professional and fair-minded way, including ready access to any technical resources they may need for assessing the validity of documents, nationality and identity claimed by applicants along with objective information about the actual circumstances prevailing in applicants’ particular home region (the Canadian refugee review system has resources of this type which might be copied).

The EU-Turkey agreement represents a special case of offshore processing, with its own special characteristics. These include: an EU promise to directly resettle a pre-approved Syrian refugee living in Turkey for each irregular asylum-claimant returned from Greece to Turkey; the promise of less restrictive visa requirements for Turkish nationals within the Schengen area of the EU; and agreement that a total of €6 billion will be provided in support for Turkish protection and provisions for Syrian refugees.

D. What solutions do you think exist for truly accellerating the screening process for asylum requests?

R. See above. If the review process is generously-provisioned it can be expeditious and fair, while at the same time providing genuine protection for all applicants. Care must be taken that the claims review process does not include provisions that can be used unreasonably by applicants and their representatives to delay final decisions, or to delay proper implementation after a final decision determines a claim to be unsupported. Expeditious review can also protect those with highly credible refugee claims from suffering through months or years of anxiety about the ultimate outcome of their review, while at the same time reducing the incentives for questionable claims to be filed to gain residence that, while temporary, may be lengthy.

D. What do you think about Professor James Hathaway’s idea, proposed years ago, to create free zones situated within the crisis area (imagine, for example, a refugee camp managed by UNHCR near Syria), where asylum requests can be evaluated and those awarded the refugee status, from over there, can be redistributed on an international scale?

R. That makes good sense. Of course the countries on whose territory such camps would be would have to be supportive. And as indicated above, such zones would have to be secured from any attacks across borders, or from within camps if there are contesting groups of people located in them. Finally there would need to be agreements, in advance, with multiple governments for resettlement of agreed numbers of refugees each year, who would be flown directly from the country in which initial protection and processing took place to their place of resettlement without incurring mortal risks at the hands of smuggler networks.