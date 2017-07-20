Summer TV programs are not suitable for the children

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.20

In Italy, all of the morning programs on Channel 9 are not suitable for minors. With docu-fictions about the most heinous crimes that dissect humankind’s baser instincts and unimaginable cruelty, to the stories of infidelity with the worst type of selfishness and meanness. This is bad enough, but it is made even worse by the fact that such nastiness is broadcasted just at a time when the children are on holiday and spend a lot of the day in front of the TV, often without mum or dad’s supervision who are both still busy at work. It is a clear rejection of TV watchdog, Moige (the Italian Parents Movement Organization) in its June report that compiled the ranking of “in and out” programs for children and families. In second and third place among those unsuitable are, respectively, the reality show “The Tour of Fists” transmitted by DIMAX and the sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” on Fox Comedy. But, winning the award for family friendly program was the documentary “Last night in Venice” (Rai 1). Followed by docu-reality “My vinyls” (1 Sky / Sky Arts) and the drama “Something’s Gotta Give” (Rai 1).