Summer study vacation teaches kids with dyslexia PC skills

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.08

A study vacation to teach kids with dyslexia PC skills to make them more independent in learning. This is the 3rd edition of this Italian initiative that provides a summer campus for middle school kids with learning disabilities. Organized by the Italian Dyslexia Association (section in Rome), the program will take place from July 9 – 15 this summer and will be held at the Villa Ione in Vetralla (Viterbo), Italy. A maximum of 16 students can enroll in this special summer course that will teach specific software programs and aims to teach kids to be more independent in their studies. In addition to improving their scholastic performance, the kids will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of social and recreational activities. To sign up for the program, it is necessary to fill out an online form created specifically for this initiative(roma.aiditalia.org) and all documentation indicated must be sent by May 15th.