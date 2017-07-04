Summer jobs keep kids far from crime on the streets

Summer jobs keep kids far from crime on the streetsby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.04
Summer jobs for young people can serve as an incredible deterrent to juvenile crime. At least this is what data released by the University of Chicago has demonstrated, after the success with the school’s program created to fight the high rate of violence among new generations living in the outskirts of Chicago. The project highlighted the 33% decrease in the number of arrests for robbery, fighting, and burglaries among a vast group of young people between the ages of 14 – 24 for the entire year following the period (last summer) when they were offered jobs in social services, museums, and libraries. The experts cite the fact that creating the conditions whereby they can learn a profession, develop skills, feel useful, and earn some pocket money helps to give them these kids a sense of responsibility and keep them far from the evil temptations of street life.
