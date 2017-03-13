Sudden drops in blood pressure may increase risk of dementia

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.13

Middle-aged people who experience temporary drops in their blood pressure – which can causing dizziness when they stand up – may have an increased risk of developing dementia 20 years later. The research was revealed by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. While experts said it is not fully understood why these temporary episodes increase the risk of dementia, but the researchers suggested it is possibly because blood flow is reduced tothe brain. The study involved 15,792 residents from four communities in the United States, between the ages of 45 and 64. For this study, researchers focused on the 11,503 participants who had no history of coronary heart disease or stroke. After 20 minutes lying down, researchers took the participants’ blood pressure upon standing. People with severe drops in blood pressure after lying down were 40% more likely to develop dementia, than those without such severe falls in blood pressure.