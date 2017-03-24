Success for the app against architectural barriers

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.24

In Italy, thanks to the app to report architectural barriers by the not-for-profit Associazione Luca Coscioni, 20% of the barriers reported were removed. This free service, less than a year since its launch, has recorded over 1,000 users per 200 reports across Italy, evenly distributed throughout the country, but with a greater concentration in cities with higher population density, such as Rome, Milan and Naples. But this Association’s commitment is not only against physical barriers but also against digital ones. For this reason it has recently renovated its website in order to make it more accessible to all people with disabilities.