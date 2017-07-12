Studying made easier for dyslexic kids with LibroAID

Related:

Three tips for helping dyslexic kids with summer holiday homework How can you help children with dyslexia handle the stress of their summer holiday homework? The Italian Dyslexia Association has these three useful tips: 1) Create a schedule based on these four parameters: - choose the day and time you wish to study; - make time for a break; - vary the materials do Read More.

Free trials of electric wheelchair of the future Permobil M3 Corpus is a truly innovative electric wheelchair. The Swedish invention which has finally been made available in Italy as well, was created with the latest state-of-the-art technology. Among the numerous advantages is the possibility to change its height to an elevated position, if desired. In addition, it offers Read More.

The ironic video against the stereotypes on wheelchair users "A.A.A. wanted everyday life in media that’s what we hope for. Everywhere I see things that I don’t like common places and waterwork”, they sing in the parody of a famous Italian song. The video by Maria Chiara and Elena Paolini, sisters on wheelchairs from Senigallia, who are also the Read More.

Online the French Government’s portal about disability Education, work, sports, housing, rights, provision of administrative documents. This and more in the official portal of the French Government devoted entirely and exclusively to disability. handicap.gouv.fr is a new resource that can be useful to all those who are involved in the search for practical information related to this Read More.

Getting closer to international statute for students with disabilities On behalf of disabled students throughout the world, a new “international student with disabilities” status has abeen requested from the UN by three French associations (CGE, Fédéeh and Hanploi DAC) . The aim is to have this new status serve as a way to limit as much as possible discrimination Read More.