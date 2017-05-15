Study reveals possible prevention of Alzheimer’s lies in doing good for others

Study reveals possible prevention of Alzheimer’s lies in doing good for othersby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.15
To keep Alzheimer’s away, the secret is to do volunteer work. More than cross-word puzzles that strengthen the memory or sudoku to sharpen skills in logic, it is helping others that might reduce in half, the risk of developing this pathology in later years. Even only an hour a week of any activity pro bono, but done consistently, is an unbelievable activity for our mind. It enhances our knowledge, offers contact with people beyond the immediate family, keeps us physically active, encourages socialization, and, most of all, it makes us feel useful. At least, this is what has emerged from an authoritative study undertaken by the University of Calgary, that observed more than 1,000 people over a 5-year period. The researchers divided the participants into three groups: those who were involved in community work regularly, those who volunteered occasionally, and those who had never done it at all. They then monitored the mental health of the participants and their use of pharmacological therapies for dementia, with questionnaires. They also kept track of any other diagnoses. In conclusion, deemed that volunteer work serves as a true means of prevention.
