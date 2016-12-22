Students with disabilities in Italian compulsory education

by Roberta Lunghini - 2016.12.22

Students with disabilities are on the increase in Italian schools. During SY 2015-2016, more than 156 thousand disabled pupils were enrolled in compulsory education: 88,281 thousand in primary schools (3.1% of the total, they were 2.1% in the SY 2001-2002) and 67,690 thousand in lower secondary schools (3.9% of the total, 2.6% in 2001-2002). Males are the majority: 217 boys every 100 girls in primary school and 188 males every 100 females in lower secondary school. According to the latest data released by Istat, the Regions with the highest number of pupils with disabilities enrolled in primary schools are Abruzzo and Sicily (3.6%). Abruzzo, once again, ranks first as far as the number of disabled students in lower secondary education is concerned (4.8%). While the lowest percentage is registered in Basilicata (2.3% of primary school pupils are disabled and 2.7% of those in lower secondary schools).