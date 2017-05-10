Students who besiege teachers with unwanted phone calls will be punished

Students who besiege teachers with unwanted phone calls will be punishedby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.10
Attachments
In Italy, a student who relentlessly tortures a teacher with continous telephone calls, at all hours, will pay a high price. The Supreme Court, in fact, decided to sentence a student who caused his math teacher severe psychological trauma, to pay €10,000 in damages. The student continued to call day and night, for a period of over a year. The student was lucky to have escaped criminal charges because of a statute of limitations. But, the Supreme Judges sent a loud and clear message, to give an example of civil responsibility. The case was brought to court due to serious psychological harm brought to the teacher, that also compromised her reputation and credibility with family members.
Related:
New generation nannies are taking courses at Scotland YardWith the terrorism alarm in England ongoing, the old figure of “nanny” is changing. Norland College, the well established institution that has been teaching refined Mary Poppins for royal families and the uper-class, since 1892, has just added special anti-terrorism lessons, taught by British ex-007. The varied and intense program Read More...
Not even here schools can keep pace with the tech revolutionWhile the workplace moves at an unbelievably quick pace, education continues to lag behind. In fact, American managers have voiced their doubts about the ability of universities to create a new generation that is ready to face the occupational and economic challenges of the future. Robots, automation and artificial intelligence Read More...
Here are the Italian universities that lead to a higher pay checkThe number one Italian university that helps graduated students earn a higher salary, is Bocconi of Milan. With an annual gross salary of €35,000, for graduates of the school, between the ages of 25 – 34. Against a national average of a little more than €30,000. In second place, another Read More...
Gardening at school reduces childhood obesityOverweight children who take up gardening are more likely to lose weight in just one year. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, revealed that the gardening classes dramatically improved student's health. Researchers studied the impact of gardening lessons to children aged nine to 10-years-old at Read More...
Italian students get ready for the maturity examItalian students are getting ready to take the end of year high school maturity exams, that take place nationally. The latest data prepared by the Ministry of Education, University and Research indicate that a total of 505, 263 are preparing for the exams (though this figure does not include those Read More...
A young man invents a bra that can save many women’s livesJulian Rios Cantu, an 18-year-old Mexican boy invented Eva, a hi-tech bra that might be able to identify early symptoms of breast cancer. Enabling women who wear it to benefit from early intervention. Julian was only 13 when his mom died of breast cancer, despite having had a double mastectomy. Read More...