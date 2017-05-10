Students who besiege teachers with unwanted phone calls will be punished

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.10

In Italy, a student who relentlessly tortures a teacher with continous telephone calls, at all hours, will pay a high price. The Supreme Court, in fact, decided to sentence a student who caused his math teacher severe psychological trauma, to pay €10,000 in damages. The student continued to call day and night, for a period of over a year. The student was lucky to have escaped criminal charges because of a statute of limitations. But, the Supreme Judges sent a loud and clear message, to give an example of civil responsibility. The case was brought to court due to serious psychological harm brought to the teacher, that also compromised her reputation and credibility with family members.