Students pay the price for too many teachers transferring

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.12

In Italy, more than 1 out of 3 teachers has changed schools this year. Which amounts to more than 250,000 including full-time teachers with contracts and not. This figure represents an increase 3 times greater than what was seen in past years: +200% with respect to the 69,000 transfers during the scholastic year 2008/2009; +267% with respect to 56,000 of 2009/2010; and +260% considering the 57,000 of 2011/2012. This means that at least 2,5 million students had at least one teacher that is different than the one they had last year. And this is disastrous from the viewpoint of didactic continuity and quality of instruction. Those who pay the highest price are students with disabilities, because 29.8% of the support staff dedicated to them has a precarious contractual situation. These data were released in the latest dossier by Tuttoscuola which also highlighted the fact that geography plays a role in these numbers too, with not all regions with homogenous mobility figures. Teachers originally from the south transferred the most: many working in the northern part of Italy, were transfered closer to home.