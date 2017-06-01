Students choosing Medicine in Italy can have new career hopes

by Redazione West - 2017.06.01

Good news for young, aspiring physicians throughout Italy. According to the Italian union of doctors and public health managers, Anaao, more than 50,000 doctors will be retiring in the next 10 years. The resulting surplus of vacant positions will allow the new generations to find employment, something that has not been not possible in these last years. Which means that the feared closed number of admissions to medical school will be adjusted or done away with altogether, in favor of some other kind of selection process. And that’s not all. And, in addition, specialists who normally have about 10 years of education behind them, will be able to realistically plan their career path. So, it seems that the aging of healthcare personnel will contribute to rejuvenating a healthcare and medical educational system as well as to a new employment scenario, all of which have been stagnant for too long.