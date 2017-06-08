Students asked to express their dyslexia in a drawing

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.08

Try to tell it with a drawing. This is the challenge that The Associazione Italiana Dislessia (Italian Dyslexia Association) has launched to students with learning difficulties in order to help them express their emotional distress and improve services for them. The initiative consists in representing in the form of a picture the difficulties tied to the fact of not being understood by teachers and mates at school. Providing also the work of art with a brief description and signing it with just the first name. all drawing must be sent to the offices of the AID by 5th September. Then, they’ll be collected and showed during an exhibition that will take place on 14th October in Bologna on the occasion of the great party organized to celebrate the twenty year anniversary of the association.