Stress is the worst enemy of endometriosis

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.01

Stress scan become the arch enemy of any woman who suffers from endometriosis, even putting her overall health at risk. At least, that is what a recent study published in Reproductive Sciences concluded. The published data was based on experiments conducted on 100 mice that had the illness (that is caused by the abnormal growth of the endometrium outside of the uterus). The animals were subjected to a continual jet of water that they needed to avoid at all costs and after a brief period, higher levels of corticosterone were recorded (a hormone secreted from the surrenale cortex associated with anxiety states), after which damage to the colon and an increased infiltration of the immune system cells were noted. These results prompted the authors of the study to highlight the necessity for women with endometriosis to avoid tension and stress at all costs. Seeing that they add to a significant intensification of the symptoms as well as their possible worsening. However, the study also demonstrated that resulting mental state “seemed to have beneficial effects on abdominal pain, one of the most serious problems linked to endometriosis”. This result will encourage other researcher to initiate new studies in the future.