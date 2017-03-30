Strange discount for grandpa if he gives up driving

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.30

Older drivers who give up their license will get a funeral discount in return. This is the latest Japanese invention in experimental phase in the Aichi district, where the number of car accidents in the over75 range has practically doubled in the last decade (from 7.7% in 2007 to 13.2% in 2017). The plan was developed by the funeral home Heiankaku Co together with the local police. It attempts to provide an incentive for older drivers to stop getting behind the wheel, in exchange for a 15% discount on future obsequies, immediate family members included. A seemingly macabre and horrid initiative, but it addresses a very serious problem, considering that Japan is the oldest country in the world. With 33 million retired citizens, of which 5 million are over75.