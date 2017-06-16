Stories of consolation for women who discovered their husbands were gay

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.06.16

Girls, if you ended up marrying a gay man without having known it, the following stories should make you feel better. Even, if only to show you that you are in good company. Take the numerous wives in Hollywood, for example, whose marriages ended when “he” decided to come out, even if, in some of caes, the announcement came after an almost inexcusable lapse of time. Consider these examples.

Angela Lansbury, the famous Woman in Yellow, who in TV was able to solve even the most impossible cases, in her private life, had the proverbial wool pulled over her eyes. In fact, it took her as long as 12 months from her wedding day to realize that her husband, actor Richard Cromwell was of another persuasion. And then, there is Fran Drescher, famous actress of the hugely popular “The Nanny”, who after celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary, got the wonderful news from her producer husband, Marc Jacobson, that he was gay. But, perhaps to console herself, she confided in a friend triumphantly, “I had lots of great sex with my ex”. The two decided to put their problems in bed aside, and found it convenient to remain friends and continue to work together, launching an autobiographical sitcom “Happily Divorced”.

And what is there to say about Judy Garland who ended up with two such marriages? Our famous Dorothy from Wizard of Oz, in1945 said “I do” to director Vincent Minnelli, known for high-profile musicals such as An American in Paris. The truth is, that he had chosen to have a wife merely for the sake of appearances. Too bad that she discovered him “in the act” with someone in the film industry, and then again with the gardener. Twenty years later, the same story. After marrying actor Mark Herron in Vegas, she discovered he also had a passion for men and subsequently left him. Like mother like daughter. Liza Minnelli, actress and singer daughter of Judy Garland and Vincent, was married to musician Peter Allen, from1969 to1974, before he too came out. Paradoxically, she became a trusted friend of as well as icon for the LGBT community.

And do you remember the terrifying Anthony Perkins of Psycho? Until his death in 1992, he was the partner to actress Berry Berenson, with whom he had two children. But, around the age of 40, he declared being attracted to men too. Idem for Oscar Award winning actress Vanessa Redgrave, who was married for 5 years to Oscar Award winning director Tony Richardson, with whom she had two children. Then, he too, at a certain point in time, confessed to being bisex. And at the risk of sounding banally normal, let’s not forget about handsome Cary Grant, who, despite being married to 5 different women, eventually claimed to have had only one true love in his lifetime: the statuesque colleague Randolph Scott, with whom it came to be known, he had shared an apartment in Malibu for more than ten years.

Last but not least, we have Carrie Fisher, adored Leila of Star Wars. In 1994, after a 3-year relationship and a daughter, she was left by her agent Bryan Lourd because of his being homosexual. Some actresses, however, decided to stay with their husbands until their deaths, despite knowing about their partner’s homosexuality, as was the case with Elsa Lanchester, Oscar candidate, and film star of silent movies Janet Gaynor.

But the oddest among this array of unique biographies, is TV star Kris Jenner. Who, with 2 daughters and 23 years of marriage behind her, ended up witnessing her husband’s sex change. And, name change. From Bruce Jenner, famous Olympic athlete, to Caitlyn.