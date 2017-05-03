Stores launched for second-hand objects for disabled

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.03

In France, near Bordeaux, there is a second-hand store that is special. Here you will find no vintage clothing or pots and pans, but, rather, wheel chairs, canes for visually impaired, and every type of aid for individuals with handicaps. The Recyclothèque, in fact, collects, repairs, and donates a new life to all of the objects that are indispensable to the daily routines of the elderly and of people with disabilities. Who ever wants to get rid of or substitute something can simply bring it to the public collection point so, once fixed up, it can be re-sold at low-cost. An idea that kills two birds with one stone: first, it allows people on a budget to purchase something that contributes to their well-being, that they might not have been able to buy at full price. Second, it’s a recycling program that is not only intelligent, but enormously useful.