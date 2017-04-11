Stores close but flea markets run by immigrants increase

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.11

There are always more flea markets run by immigrants in Italy. The number has increased by 30% in the last four years. Italy’s capital for these types of markets is Naples. At least, this is the snapshot that has emerged from Unioncamere-InfoCamere, Italy’s Association representing the Chambers of Commerce, from its registry of businesses, in which, during the period 2012 – 2016, the increase in foreign entrepreneurs was as high as +24,000. Which had a significant impact on the overall revenues generated by ambulant businesses, that recorded 15,000 units (+8.3%), bringing the overall number of these types of businesses in Italy to 195,000. The down side is a reduction, even if limited, in the number of traditional commercial activities: a result of the prolonged economic crisis, stagnated consumer market, and a decline in the number of retail outlets in the period examined, amounting to 3,000 units (-0.3%).

