Stop discounting unhealthy foods to tackle child obesity

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.29

Supermarkets must stop discounting unhealthy foods to tackle child obesity. Tough new measures to tackle childhood obesity – including a restriction on supermarkets offering “deep discounts” on unhealthy foods – must be introduced, according to the UK Commons health select committee. In a new report MPs say they were “extremely disappointed” with the government’s current plans to fight obesity, and said ministers had ignored proposals from experts and had failed to go far enough. In the report, there was specific criticism of there being “no mention of price promotions” despite experts recommending there should be controls on supermarkets discounting unhealthy food and drinks aimed at children.