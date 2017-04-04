Stigma surrounding psychiatric patients refuses to disappear

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.04

There are too many unfounded fears about people who suffer from mental illness. In fact, the majority are harmless. At least, that is what a study undertaken by the University of Basil has demonstrated. The study investigated the perception that people have of psychiatric patients. The results of the interviews indicated that these patients are considered more dangerous than they really are. And there are three reasons, in particular, that tend to fuel the common idea that all people with mental problems, from those with bipolar disorder to schizophrenics, are violent and potential criminals. The first. Has to do with where the person is taken care of. If they are seen in a specialized clinic, they are thought to be more serious than those who are treated in a hospital setting. The second. Alcohol addiction. If they drink, the fear is that they will lose all control. Lastly, the symptoms themselves: the more problems a person manifests, the more dangerous he/she is thought to be.