Steven Spielberg will tell the true story of a Syrian refugee

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.10

Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams are teaming up to produce a film based on the harrowing real-life story of a Syrian refugee. Paramount Pictures and Spielberg’s Amblin Partners have jointly secured the rights to Melissa Fleming’s just-published nonfiction book “A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee’s Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival.” Fleming, the chief spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, researched the wrenching survival story of Doaa Al Zamel, a Syrian fleeing Egypt for a new life in Sweden who was shipwrecked with two small children and survived for days with them in her arms on an inflatable water ring.