Steve Jobs’ partner practiced Montessori without even knowing it

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.02.16

Teachers out there, have you ever heard of the “method Wozniak” for getting students to study? I discovered it, thanks to, Syambra Moitozo,32-year-old from New York, producer of Vice. Who told me that as a young, semi-hippy, in 1995 she was involved in an afternoon computer course taught by a father of her friend from a Santa Cruz elementary school. That “father” of her friend, was none other than, Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple.

Wozniak brought the kids 30 PCs (Apple Macintosh) with the promise that, at the end of the course, whoever had successfully learned the material could keep the PC. “He taught us how to access America online, to create simple networks, and to those who wanted to know more, how to write code and stuff about more advanced topics”. But what Syambra remembers best about the pedagogical approach that Steve Jobs’ partner used, was actually the freedom and anti-conformism.

Wozniak arrived one rainy day with a funny hat in the form of an umbrella. He brought his little students laser pens and other silly things to amuse them. One time, he even showed up with Happy Meals from MacDonald’s, subversive and revolutionary, as only cholesterol could be in a world of sprouts.

But when Wozniak understood that Syambra, apart from enjoying some of his fun and games, was not really interested in computers very much, instead of forcing her to participate, he did the most intelligent thing in the world: “in fact, still today, more than any particular lesson, what I remember most is his encouraging me to spend my time on things that I could throw my heart into, to pursue things that I felt were what I should be doing…because he was convinced that, what was important in school, like in life, was to do the things that you love, without too many limitations”.

A method that, still, after 20 years, the school continues to obstinately ignore. Which is why, at the end of our interview, Syambra revealed to me that “Wozniak told me when we were talking recently that school was really just a type of daycare’”. A place for adults to drop off their kids.