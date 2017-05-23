State employees increasingly old and incompetent

Related:

Here is the trail blazing first WBB cohort Here are the first graduates in the World Bachelor in Business (WBB). Which includes many Italian young individuals. This is a four-year study program, entirely in English, born from the partnership between Bocconi University, University of Southern California and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, thanks to which selected Read More.

Hyperactivity calmed at school by designing comics Designing comics in class helps calm anxiety, aggression, anger and outbursts of rage. An approach that has worked in the Urban Assembly Bronx Academy of Letters, located in difficult New York suburbs. It is used with students with special education needs – autism, health and family problems and hyperactivity – to reduce Read More.

To reduce medical errors, physicians must not fear to say they’ve failed In order to reduce errors in the operating theater, physicians must have the possibility to say without fear they’ve failed. This is what claim experts at the Penn University. They have investigated on how internal and external judgments, expressed by health staff and families, influence on the incidence of errors Read More.

Despite everything a degree still counts in Italy In Italy, a degree is still an excellent playing card in the employment market. The number of graduates who have found employment a year after completing their degree has increased. According to the latest Almalaurea report, the percentages are 68% for those with three-year degrees and 71% for those with Read More.

Now it’s their turn to be fired Today’s managers have lost their way. On an international level, in fact, the number of chief executives that have been fired over the last 10 years for ethical reasons has doubled in the U.S. and Canada, and believe it or not, tripled in the BRIC countries of Brazil, Russia, and Read More.