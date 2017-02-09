Stars to be enjoyed also by blind and visually impaired

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.09

Structural barriers that do not allow blind and visually impaired individuals to enjoy astronomy need to be struck down. This was the mission of the course organized by an Italian association of astronomy (Associazione Pontina di Astronomia, APA-lan) that in its 6th edition, benefitted from a collaboration with the Unione Astrofili Italiani (UAI) and the Ministry of Work and Social Policy. Within the project “Stars for Everyone”, this initiative, that ended a few months ago, allowed 8 participants, divided into two groups of four, to get to know this wonderful science and to begin to understand numerous complicated, astronomical phenomena that are not easy to explain . This was possible because, thanks to the fact that each instrument was provided in sets of 2, they could be used simultaneously by those with visual impairments.