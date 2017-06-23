Starbucks offers employment to refugees in Europe

Starbucks offers employment to refugees in Europeby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.23
The famous American chain of coffee bars, Starbucks, plans to hire 2,500 refugees by 2020, to work in its stores that are populating Europe. This news has just been announced in the last few hours, in a press release, in which the collaboration with a number of International Ngo’s was outlined. Pilot programs will be launched in 8 countries: UK, France, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and the Netherlands. This initiative is part of the company’s more ambitious program, announced last January, that aims to give work to as many as 10,000 immigrants throughout the world. It is not the first time, however, that Starbucks has gotten involved in social welfare initiatives on a vast scale. In fact, two years ago, the news of their hiring young people in economic difficulty gained a great deal of attention.
