Sport is the best therapy against Parkinson’s

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.28

A lot of physical activity to alleviate Parkinson’s symptoms. It’s the recommendation contained in the latest study carried out at the Northwestern University of Chicago. According to which, tow hours and half of sport per week improve significantly the quality of life of people hit by this neurodegenerative disease, slowing decline in mobility as well as the worsening of tremors and postural instability, as demonstrated in a two year-test that has involved a sample of patients in several physical activities.