Spoon-fed babies risk obesity

Spoon-fed babies risk obesityby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.29
Don’t want obese adults, let your children eat with their hands. These are the claims by the paediatric nutritionist Amy Brown in her latest book Why starting solids matters, based on a study conducted by the author on a sample of children. The study shows that compared to spoon-fed children those encouraged to eat on their own without spoons are less likely to be overweight. The reason being that the spoons, managed by mothers anxious to stuff their children, on average are loaded with a quantity of food greater than the baby’s real daily needs. Letting your child choose is, on the other hand, the way to nourish without force-feed. So, the expert suggest, “dear mothers forget the classic aeroplane or train trick to force your child to eat. Even when little they are big enough to eat on their own”.
