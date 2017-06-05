Specialisterne will help also Italian people with autism find a job

Specialisterne will help also Italian people with autism find a jobby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.05
The Danish non profit organization Specialisterne, international leader in the employment of autistic people, opens also in Italy. Precisely in Milan, where, from June to September 2017, it is organizing a professional training course for 14 people on the spectrum in order to integrate them into the IT field, where they show extraordinary abilities, ranging from an amazing ability to retain information, the capacity to concentrate and to identify problems and errors, as well as excellent familiarity with numbers and codes. The project has already given plenty of results in 32 cities all over the world, finding more than 1,000 jobs for autistic people.
Delicious sauces of a young autistic cook are a big hit
He is just 18 but many already believe he has a bright future as a chef. Julen Ucar, originally from Orange County, in California, was born suffering from an autistic disorder but this has not stopped him from feeding his great passion for cooking. So much so that at a very Read More.
The Fidget Spinner is first and foremost a toy for autistic children
A hit with children all over the world, few know that the Fidget Spinner was created as a toy for those suffering from autism. The rotating top that is kept moving by expert pressure of the fingers has been around since the 1990s. It was invented by Catherine Hettingher, an Read More.
Treating severely autistic children with electroconvulsive therapy
Electroconvulsive therapy - in which a small electric current is passed through the brain causing a seizure - is now being used in the US as a treatment for severely autistic children who exhibit severe, self-injuring behaviour. The BBC has been given access to film a child being treated using Read More.
“The Good Doctor” puts autism at center of new prime-time TV Drama
The American commercial broadcast television network ABC will introduce a prime-time drama this fall featuring a lead character on the autism spectrum. The hour-long drama, “The Good Doctor,” focuses on Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who has left his quiet life in the country to Read More.
If you have an autistic child here is where you can eat dinner out
Eating out for parents with autism can be a stressful and uncomfortable experience. It can be embarrassing for moms and dads to combat the stares of others when their child starts to scream, make noise, or engage in anti-social behavior. That is what inspired the initiative Autism Eats. An organization that is now present Read More.
A new school helps autistic people get into tech fields
A new startup called Coding Autism, which launched earlier this month, is developing a school in Los Angeles to teach autistic people coding, web development, and software engineering skills. Participants in the program will attend a 15-week, full-time bootcamp to build up their tech talents. The program also includes resume Read More.