Specialisterne will help also Italian people with autism find a job

Related:

Delicious sauces of a young autistic cook are a big hit He is just 18 but many already believe he has a bright future as a chef. Julen Ucar, originally from Orange County, in California, was born suffering from an autistic disorder but this has not stopped him from feeding his great passion for cooking. So much so that at a very Read More.

The Fidget Spinner is first and foremost a toy for autistic children A hit with children all over the world, few know that the Fidget Spinner was created as a toy for those suffering from autism. The rotating top that is kept moving by expert pressure of the fingers has been around since the 1990s. It was invented by Catherine Hettingher, an Read More.

Treating severely autistic children with electroconvulsive therapy Electroconvulsive therapy - in which a small electric current is passed through the brain causing a seizure - is now being used in the US as a treatment for severely autistic children who exhibit severe, self-injuring behaviour. The BBC has been given access to film a child being treated using Read More.

“The Good Doctor” puts autism at center of new prime-time TV Drama The American commercial broadcast television network ABC will introduce a prime-time drama this fall featuring a lead character on the autism spectrum. The hour-long drama, “The Good Doctor,” focuses on Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who has left his quiet life in the country to Read More.

If you have an autistic child here is where you can eat dinner out Eating out for parents with autism can be a stressful and uncomfortable experience. It can be embarrassing for moms and dads to combat the stares of others when their child starts to scream, make noise, or engage in anti-social behavior. That is what inspired the initiative Autism Eats. An organization that is now present Read More.