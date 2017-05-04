Special vacation-study opportunity for kids who flunk math

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.04

In Italy, a new initiative offers high school students who did not pass the end of year math exam to study while on vacation. Math on the Go offers students the opportunity to make up their credit in math while living out of a suitcase. They will be able to dedicate time to study the subject while enjoying themselves in Italy’s region of Puglia. The 8-day program, in addition to sun and sea, sports and activities, will include 2 hours a day in lessons taught by tenured teachers with more than 20 years of experience. Courses will be held in the afternoon, to allow late-sleepers who had too much fun in the disco the night before, to wake up slowly. This innovative program was inspired by summer courses in foreign language and is based on the knowledge that the science of numbers is at the root of a lot of anxiety and problems for many Italian students. Which is evident in the numbers: of the total percentage of students who do not pass all subjects at the end of the year (23%), 1 out of 3 must make up their negative grade in math before the beginning of the following year.