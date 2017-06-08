Special honorary title for mother who helped her son get his MBA

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.08

Judy O’Connor will not remember May 20th only as the day in which her paraplegic son earned his MBA. But, also as the day in which she received her honoris causa from Chapman University, of Orange, California, for her tenacity and perseverance: evident by her showing up each morning on campus, with her son Marty in his wheel chair, so he could following all of the courses of this difficult degree. And that’s not all. For two entire years, Judy took copious notes and helped her son during exams, because he is unable to write. To her surprise, the day of the ceremony for her son, the university representative on stage asked her to stay on stage after Marty took his diploma. After which the Colledge Administrative Council presented her with their special honor, and a document that attested to her sense of commitment semester after semester.