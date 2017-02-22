Special glasses will help legally blind see again

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.22

Thanks to “Esight3” 1.3 million Americans could regain their eysight, lost due to illnesses such as diabetes and glaucoma. Those who have been declared legally blind will be able to see again by using this special mask, fitted with a camera and two sensors. The camera is able to elaborate everything that is around the user and transform it into clear immages, that apply on the display of the device. In addition, thanks to a special remote control, users will be able to zoom and focus, and ultimately achieve 20/20 vision, the criteria for optimal vision. This brings hope to many people around the world, who lost their sight due to certain pathologies, and thus, their ability to live daily life independently.