Special anti-fraud telephone devices to protect the elderly

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.06

London declares war on telemarketers’ unwanted calls to individuals with Alzheimer’s. The British government, in fact, will pay for the installation of a special system that allows individuals to block calls that are not on a pre-authorized list. This measure is meant especially for elderly with dementia, who will not risk being “pitched” by an operator for the latest “unbelievable offer” on the updated model of a vacuum cleaner, multimedial encyclopedia for the grandchildren, or super-discounted rates on anything imaginable. The project will cost the government £500,000 (€585,000 euro), for an estimated user base of 1500 vulnerable individuals identified by physicians. But, the objective of Prime Minister Theresa May is to expand the program to all those who request it. “These telephone calls not only have a negative impact financially, but among those being taken advantage of, they can have psychological consequences, such as anxiety, depression, and loss of self-esteem”, according to the experts.