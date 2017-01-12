Spain returned to beat its record of organ donation and transplantation

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.01.12

Spain, the world leader in organ donation and transplantation for 25 consecutive years, in 2016 returned to beat its record. Last year, in fact, Spain has reached a record level of 43.4 donors per million population. For a total of 2,018 donors, which allowed to perform 4,818 transplants. According to new data published by the National Transplant Organization (ONT), there were 2,994 kidney transplants, 1,159 were liver, 281 were heart, 307 were lung, 73 were pancreas and 4 were intestines. Moreover, the waiting list was reduced for almost all organs from a total of 5,673 patients in 2015 to the current 5,477 (that means -196, of which 22 are children).