Soon Italy will have its first entirely smoke-free beach

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.11

Bibione, located in Venice, Italy, will be the first Italian beach completely smoke free. Initially the beach areas posted a smoking ban only on the shore line, a few years ago. However, the local administration together with the tourism operators have decided to take the next, definitive step. Starting in 2018, the entire area will be covered by the ban. Which means that smokers will not be able to light up under their umbrella. The initiative, which is part of a greater program called “Respira il Mare” (Breath the Sea) which was launched in an experimental stage in 2011, as highlighted by the Mayor, “does not at all intend on being persecutory, but intends only on protecting the health of everybody”. This measure should be extended to all beach areas, because passive smoke exists even at the sea, and it is anything but negligible. It has, in fact, been shown to be more damaging there than in the city.