Some Italian high-schools will change to 4-year program

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.08.10

Italian high schools usually grant diplomas after completion of a 5-year program, but some will change to 4 years. The decree for a pilot program has been signed by the Minister of Education and will involve 100 classical high schools and technical institutes throughout the country. The announcement will be made at the end of August on the website of the Ministry of Education, University and Research (MUIR) and state schools or those licensed by the state can submit application to adhere to this experiment between September 1 – 30th. A technical commission will select the schools to be included in the program: those with the highest level of innovation, with a particular approach to the adapting of academic strategies, with high-use of technology and special laboratories for unique didactic activities, and, last but not least, use of the Clil methodology which offers some disciplines in foreign languages. Additional criteria will include the school’s orientation towards other schools, workplace integration, universities, and tertiary paths outside of academics. However, the fact that students in this new 4-year program will receive no “breaks” has been highlighted. Which translates into their need to meet the established didactic objectives, just like their classmates in traditional programs. The teaching of all subject matters is guaranteed, and the scheduling of additional hours has not been ruled out.