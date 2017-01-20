Some extra kilos prove beneficial to patients undergoing heart surgery

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.20

Cardiologists call it the “obesity paradox”. This is where overweight patients who undergo heart surgery, have a more favorable outcome than those whose weight is within the norm. being overweight is undoubtedly one of the risk factors for cardiac problems, and for this reason, the experts admit that this scenario is not yet clear and appears complex. In a recent study published by Circulation, researchers evaluated data from approximately 400,000 adults who had undergone heart surgery between 2002 – 2013, classifying them according to the body mass index. Of the 11,511 patients who died in the hospital, 8.5% were underweight, 4.4% were at a normal weight, 2.8% were overweight, and 2.7% obese. An explanation for these data is not yet in sight. The numbers do suggest, however, that it is probably an error to deny individuals access to surgery, based on their body mass index.