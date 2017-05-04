Some considerations about the homework debate

Some considerations about the homework debateby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.04
15-year old pupils spend on average 17 hours per week on activities such as homework, additional instruction and private study. Data from the Eurydice publication on instruction time tells us that the average length of a school week in Europe for the same age group is around 26 hours. The two together add up to a total of 43 hours of formal learning per week – more than a normal full-time job. The debate around homework often seems quite binary – you either support it or you oppose it. But, according to the experts, we should start to think differently about homework. Rather than being for or against it, we could be more sensitive to the contextual elements that influence outcomes, such as age, socio-economic background, or the role of parents. The bulk of research currently available on the impact of homework is based on a model where learning is measured in terms of school achievement, which although a useful starting point, is only part of the educational picture. We should try to measure the learning outcomes of non-school related activities. We could also be more innovative with homework, for example using the model of the flipped classroom. Here time at home is spent watching lectures prepared or selected by teachers, while school time is used to practise knowledge, often working in collaborative projects.
