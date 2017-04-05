Some businesses offer more women than men contracts with full benefits

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.05

In Italy, some businesses prefer to offer women, rather than men, full time contracts with benefits. At least that is what has emerged in a report by the country’s national confederation of small and medium sized businesses (CNA). After having analyzed a sample of 20,500 micro and small businesses in various sectors, from manufacturing to services. Data indicate that, today, 77% of female employees have a full time contract with benefits, compared to 73.3% of men. It seems appropriate, then, to hang a pink ribbon on warehouses and workshops.