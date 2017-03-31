Solution for endometriosis could come from a project 3D

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.31

In the research of a possible cure for endometriosis, a revolutionary instrument has just come on the scene. Evatar, is a 3D device that reproduces perfectly all organs in the feminine reproductive system. Designed by Northwestern University, it comprises real tissue from the cervix, uterus, and fallopian tubes, donated by women who had had them removed. Which contributed to the creation of this instrument, that is able to imitate the menstrual cycle perfectly in all its phases over the 28-day period (follicular, ovulation and luteal). Including when the egg is expelled from the ovarian tissue and the production of hormones that has been identified for that period. In this way, according to the scientists that patented the new device, it will be possible to study closely what happens in the event that the endometrium grows abnormally outside of the uterus. And it will be possible to test new pharmacological therapies for this and other female pathologies.