Socially useful volunteer work as punishment to Italian students

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.30

No more school suspensions for Italian students in Piedmont region with discipline problems. High school students will now be able to negotiate their punishment for misbehavior, by offering to do volunteer work that is socially useful. In this way, they will be able to make up for the damage they’ve done at school and for behaving so poorly, while participating in activities that can help them grow personally and become productive members of society. An agreement was signed between the Territorial Center for Volunteers (CTV) of the Beilla-Vercelli area, the Region, the Education Office of Piedmont, and the Forum for Volunteers. All schools in the area can adhere to this initiative. Thanks to a special insurance policy that was part of the agreement, all students taking part in the program will be covered while off school premises.