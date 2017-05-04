Social smoking as bad as a regular cigarette

Social smoking as bad as a regular cigaretteby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.04
Social smokers face similar risks of heart problems and cholesterol to those who smoke every day. In a new study, published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, the research team tested almost 40,000 participants and they found 17% of those they surveyed were daily smokers, and more than 10% smoked socially. The researchers classed social smokers as people who smoked regularly in certain social situations on a regular basis. 75% of both groups had high blood pressure putting them at risk of heart attack or stroke and half had high cholesterol. In addition, 10% who smoked socially most of them were men or aged under 40. Lead author Kate Gawlik, said: “Not smoking at all is the best way to go. Even smoking in a social situation is detrimental to your cardiovascular health.”
