Social network site for posting about medicine-cabinet contents

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.10

Endometriosis, anxiety, depression, asthma, and Tarlov cysts are just some of the pathologies that American director, Emma Jones, lives with for years. Her precarious state of health has been immortalized in a series of photos that she shot of her bedside table, overflowing with a ton of medicines for each day of the week, and for a range of different illnesses. But that’s not all: she also created a web site that has become a place where other people with chronic and dysfuntional illnesses can express themselves. A place where the faithful night tables next to beds have become protagonists themselves, telling stories of each one’s illness, through objects, medicines, books, and scribbled notes. Here, you can see books on buddhism, headsets for music, or flashlights next to the prescription bottles. In fact, one woman who always has her little flashlight on hand myalgic encephalomyelitis, and has to get up each night to take a pill. So, she has her trusty little, portable light on hand, so she won’t wake up her husband, sleeping next to her.